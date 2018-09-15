Texas State Technical College’s Culinary Arts program opens its student-operated restaurant for the fall semester on Wednesday.
The restaurant is at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center on Campus Drive. The restaurant is open to the public, who this semester may dine on student-planned menus with themes such as Cuba, Germany and Texas.
Meals are served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays from Wednesday to Nov. 30. The restaurant will be closed the week of Thanksgiving.
The serving days and themes, which can be subject to change, are:
- Sept. 19 and Sept. 21: Texas
- Sept. 26 and Sept. 28: Ireland
- Oct. 3 and Oct. 5: Germany
- Oct. 10 and Oct. 12: Czechoslovakia
- Oct. 17 and Oct. 19: Cuba
- Oct. 24 and Oct. 26: Northern Italy
- Oct. 31 and Nov. 2: Vietnam
- Nov. 7 and Nov. 9: Chef’s Choice
- Nov. 14 and Nov. 16: Chef’s Choice
- Nov. 28 and Nov. 30: Live Action Buffet
Weekly menus will be posted on the Facebook page for the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center at TSTC in Waco.
To make reservations, call 254-867-4868. Visitors must arrive at least 15 minutes before their seating time. Reservations are not accepted on restaurant serving days.
For menus and other information, go to tstc.edu/about/culinarydiningwaco.