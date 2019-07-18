Texas State Technical College won one gold medal, four silver medals and one bronze medal at the 55th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held June 24-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.
SkillsUSA has more than 100 categories of competition ranging from 3D visualization and animation to welding sculpture.
Erik Syck, a computer networking and systems administration major, won gold in Information Technology Services.
The team of Brandon Lund and Cody White won silver in additive manufacturing. This was the first TSTC team to compete in the event.
Lund, of Millsap, and White, of China Spring, are both architectural drafting and design technology majors. They were put together by their instructor, Bryan Clark, because of their interests in 3D printing and machining.
“We were really close to getting gold,” White said. “Brandon is good to work with and knows what he is doing. This is going to help with job hunting.”
Recent TSTC graduate Cody Scheffe won a silver medal in carpentry. This is the second year he competed . SkillsUSA allows participants to represent their campuses up to six months after graduation.
Jondaria Maxey, a computer networking and systems administration major, won the silver in the Job Skill Demonstration Open contest. He demonstrated replacing hardware on a computer.
TSTC won the silver medal in TeamWorks for the second year in a row. Recent TSTC graduate Andres Zapata competed on both silver medal teams while students Jacob Dawson, Antonio Hernandez and Leonardo Mata took part for the first time on the college level.
Rickie Hartfield won the bronze medal in residential systems installation and maintenance. For the contest, he demonstrated his ability to install multiple electrical components to work with thermostats and household appliances.
TSTC’s competitors qualified for the national conference by winning the SkillsUSA Texas conference in April in Waco.
More than 6,400 students from Alaska to Puerto Rico competed at the conference, with more than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals awarded.