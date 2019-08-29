Lisandro Gutierrez was the first in his family to go to college.
That life-changing decision, though, left the Waco resident burdened with thousands of dollars in student loan debt. But by playing Givling, a trivia game designed to help people pay off their student loan debt, Gutierrez won an $8,000 lifeline to help him tackle his loans.
“There are so many of us struggling with this burden each and every day,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez has a degree in economics from the University of Texas at Austin. He struggled to find employment after graduating, so he works today as a home health nurse. Being the first in his family to go to college, he says his parents were his inspiration to pursue a degree.
“My dad came to the U.S. illegally when he was 15 to start working in the orange groves of Florida because he had to support his six brothers and sisters after his dad passed away,” Gutierrez said. “He is a real-life Superman in my eyes.”
But the determination Gutierrez had to better his life left him with nearly $50,000 in student loan debt. Givling, he said, was his way out of that hole.
“Givling gives us the chance to find some breathing room,” he said.
With student loan debt topping $1.5 trillion in the United States, private sector companies like Givling have emerged to help ease the crisis. Student debt has taken center stage in the 2020 presidential election, with candidates like Elizabeth Warren proposing plans to eliminate nearly all student loan debt.
“If the U.S. government agrees to eliminate all student loan debt, Givling will pivot to fund mortgages and retirement accounts or focus on other debt such as medical,” said Seth Beard, chief marketing officer of Givling. “We welcome conversations around erasing student loan debt.”
So far, Givling has given out more than $4 million to 5,000 Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.