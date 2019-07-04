The charter group of boys in Trail Life USA Troop TX-4123 held its first Court of Honor on June 13 at Victorious Life Church in Robinson.
Fourteen boys and eight leaders were honored at a banquet. Sheriff Parnell McNamara spoke and congratulated them.
Trail Life is a character-development troop for boys ages 5-25. It has more than 800 troops nationwide and emphasizes leadership, service and outdoor adventure.
Boys recognized were Justice Anderson, James Barnes, Johnie Barnes, Mikah Damoude, Zachariah Damoude, Jacob Greer, Parke Hugendubler, Robert Jonklass, Noah Mahan, Samuel Mahan, Hudson Steele, Lincoln Steele, Owen Steele and Ryan Steele.
The companion troop is American Heritage Girls; both troops meet at Victorious Life Church.
For more information, contact aggiemomdonna@yahoo.com.