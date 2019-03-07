A student from Midway High School and a team from Live Oak Classical School were the top winners in the 63rd annual Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair held Feb. 26-27 at Texas State Technical College.
Midway High junior Sophie Kearney, 17, along with Live Oak Classical School sophomores Caleb Chakmakjian, 16, and Wyatt Tyson, 16, are eligible to represent Central Texas in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Phoenix.
Remi Labeille, 16, a junior at Midway High School, was named as an alternate.
Sophie participated in the regional science fair in seventh, eighth and ninth grades but skipped doing a sophomore project. This year, her project focused on making better prescriptions so antibiotics are more effective.
The project combined her love of science and a newly discovered interest in computer programming.
“I cried when I got back to my seat,” Sophie said. “I have looked up to Edward Kim (a former science fair winner and Midway High School graduate) and Remi (Labeille). Making first place is a crazy achievement to me.”
Krystle Moos, a chemistry teacher at Midway High, advised Labeille and Kearney on their projects.
“They put a lot of hard work in their projects,” Moos said. “They are self-driven kids. They are figuring out problems we don’t even know we have and finding solutions for them.”
Caleb was named a top winner for the second year in a row at the regional science fair. He and Remi, the event’s other top winner in 2018, represented Central Texas at last year’s International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh, where he took second place.
And Remi had a small part in Caleb and Wyatt’s project.
“We went through three project ideas,” Caleb said. “Remi gave us the idea to study a hybrid rocket engine. It’s an honor to be part of the science community. I’m really glad Wyatt gets to experience this.”
Wyatt said he looked forward to more work with Caleb.
“I thought it was a good project,” Tyson said. “There is room for improvement. The other projects here were really good.”
More than 100 projects from area public, private and home schools were submitted for the regional science fair. Some of the topics the middle and high school students studied included alternative energy, acoustics, caterpillars, essential oils, fidget spinners and robotics.
The first-, second- and third-place winners in each junior and senior division are eligible for the Texas Science and Engineering Fair in March in College Station.
A team from Tennyson Middle School also won the Junior Science Bowl held Feb. 26 at TSTC’s IDEAS Center.
For more information , go to ctsef.org.