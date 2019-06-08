Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.