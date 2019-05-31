The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The next groups will be showcased June 9 and June 16.
Graduates are presented in alphabetical order by school. Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs. Those graduates will be recognized after their information is received.
To ask questions, email ksury@wacotrib.com or call 757-5750.
AXTELL HIGH
Valedictorian
• Gracie Maurene Rainey
Parents: Scott and Alicia Denton
Plans: Attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in nursing.
Achievements: Received the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Academic Scholarship ($60,000); graduating with 18 college hours.
Salutatorian
• Carson Farley
Parents: Frank and Christy Farley
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in engineering.
Achievements: Received the McLennan County A&M Moms Club Scholarship; graduating with 12 college hours.
BOSQUEVILLE HIGH
Valedictorian
• Amanda Bruner
Parents: Tim and Rebecca Bruner
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in psychology.
Achievements: Terry Scholar; Bosqueville Athletic Booster Association Scholarship; Bosqueville PTO Scholarship; Bosqueville Young Farmers Scholarship.
Salutatorian
• Ian Hankhouse
Parents: Shannon and Jarred Hankhouse
Plans: Attend Texas A&M’s Mays Business School and major in business.
Achievements: National Honor Society president; FFA chapter vice president; FCA student leader; varsity athlete in football, cross country, powerlifting, tennis and track; Bosqueville Education Endowment Foundation Scholarship.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY HIGH
Valedictorian
• Cassidy Allen
Parents: Richard and Lisa Allen
Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and major in accounting.
Achievements: UIL mathematics regional qualifier (two years); MCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Tarleton Dean’s Academic Scholarship; Volleyball Academic All-District (two years); UCA cheerleading Pin-it-Forward Award.
Salutatorian
• Justice McBee
Parents: Ryan McBee and Jorene McBee
Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biochemistry; wants to become a disease researcher after receiving bachelor’s degree.
Achievements: State qualifier in UIL academics science; Walter B. Dossett Jr. Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Student Council president; Skills USA state competitor; participant of the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy program.
CHINA SPRING HIGH
Valedictorian
• Malori Brown
Parents: Joel and Miranda Brown
Plans: Attend West Virginia University Honors College as an NCAA rifle athlete, majoring in exercise physiology, and a minor in forensic investigative science.
Achievements: U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence scholarship finalist; National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalist; five-time National Junior Olympic qualifier for rifle; two-time Texas State Rifle Association three-position champion (2017, ’18).
Salutatorian
• Summer Emblem
Parents: Dr. Erik and Kari Emblem
Plans: Attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, majoring in life science; then attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon in the Army.
Achievements: Being accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Signing letter of intent to play basketball for Army; 2019 Wacoan magazine Star Student; named to Super Centex and All-Region basketball teams.
CRAWFORD HIGH
Valedictorian
• Maci Westerfeld
Parents: Cory and Shelley Westerfeld
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biology.
Achievements: Buddy Bostick Scholarship; Blake Barnes Citizenship Award; Aggie Moms Club Scholarship; Beta Club vice president; 2019 Wacoan magazine Star Student.
Salutatorian
• Jazmine Skye Salazar
Parents: Wendy and Efrain Salazar, Randi and Brandon Williams
Plans: Attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton to earn a degree in mathematics and become a college math professor.
Achievements: Four-year state qualifier in cross country; Outstanding Math Student; three-year academic UIL regional qualifier in number sense (twice), mathematics, accounting (twice) and calculator applications.
GHOLSON HIGH
Valedictorian
• Anthony Gunn
Parents: Mogull Gunn and Lisa Gunn
Plans: Join the United States Air Force.
Achievements: National Honor Society; Offensive MVP in basketball for District 25-1A; nominated to play in All-Star basketball game for District 25-1A; regional qualifier in UIL mathematics and number sense.
Salutatorian
• Kathrine Hayes
Parents: Robin and Jerry Westerfield
Plans: Attend McLennan Community College; wants to become a surgical technician.
Achievements: A/B Honor Roll all four years of high school; Top Student Award freshman year; varsity athletics and cheerleader; homecoming queen; prom queen.
LA VEGA HIGH
Valedictorian
• Keren Guadarrama
Parents: Kerena and Jose Guadarrama
Plans: Attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor or Tarleton State University and major in early education.
Achievements: National Honor Society president; Academic All-State soccer by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches this year, member of playoff team; band (four years) and drum major last fall; earned associate’s degree through La Vega Early College High School.
Salutatorian
• Gissel Guerrero
Parent: Dolores Guerrero
Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in psychology.
Achievements: Student Council (three years); National Honor Society member since 10th grade; earned associate’s degree through La Vega Early College High School and despite working part time.
LORENA HIGH
Valedictorian
• Alder Fulton
Parents: Joe and Hallie Fulton
Plans: Attend Michigan State University and study physics.
Achievements: Eagle Scout; National Honor Society; UIL Scholar Award; NASA High School Aerospace Scholar; Michigan State University Alumni Distinguished Scholarship.
Salutatorian
• Harmony Harper
Parent: Christina Harper
Plans: Attend Haverford College in Pennsylvania and study comparative literature and linguistics.
Achievements: QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship; Space Settlement Design Competition international qualifier; AP Scholar; UIL Scholar; perfect ACT score.
McGREGOR HIGH
Valedictorian
• Shae Anne Langenegger
Parents: Steve and Wendy Langenegger
Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in public health with a focus in pre-med.
Achievements: National Honor Society treasurer; UIL academics in mathematics, calculator applications, spelling and vocabulary (regional qualifier sophomore and junior years), and cross-examination debate (advanced to state junior, senior years); Bulldog Pride Band; Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair (advanced to state senior year).
Salutatorian
• Tyler Finley
Parents: Tracy Fletcher and Trenton Finley
Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in pre-pharmacy.
Achievements: Class vice president (four years); National Honor Society president (senior year); UIL academics in number sense, computer applications, calculator applications, mathematicsematics, and spelling and vocabulary (advanced to state junior year); Bulldog Pride Band (multiple Solo & Ensemble medals, competed at state marching band twice).