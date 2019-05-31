The Tribune-Herald presents the first installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The next groups will be showcased June 9 and June 16.

Graduates are presented in alphabetical order by school. Some schools have yet to provide information or photographs. Those graduates will be recognized after their information is received.

To ask questions, email ksury@wacotrib.com or call 757-5750.

AXTELL HIGH

Valedictorian

• Gracie Maurene Rainey

Parents: Scott and Alicia Denton

Plans: Attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in nursing.

Achievements: Received the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Academic Scholarship ($60,000); graduating with 18 college hours.

Salutatorian

• Carson Farley

Parents: Frank and Christy Farley

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in engineering.

Achievements: Received the McLennan County A&M Moms Club Scholarship; graduating with 12 college hours.

BOSQUEVILLE HIGH

Valedictorian

• Amanda Bruner

Parents: Tim and Rebecca Bruner

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in psychology.

Achievements: Terry Scholar; Bosqueville Athletic Booster Association Scholarship; Bosqueville PTO Scholarship; Bosqueville Young Farmers Scholarship.

Salutatorian

• Ian Hankhouse

Parents: Shannon and Jarred Hankhouse

Plans: Attend Texas A&M’s Mays Business School and major in business.

Achievements: National Honor Society president; FFA chapter vice president; FCA student leader; varsity athlete in football, cross country, powerlifting, tennis and track; Bosqueville Education Endowment Foundation Scholarship.

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY HIGH

Valedictorian

• Cassidy Allen

Parents: Richard and Lisa Allen

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and major in accounting.

Achievements: UIL mathematics regional qualifier (two years); MCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Tarleton Dean’s Academic Scholarship; Volleyball Academic All-District (two years); UCA cheerleading Pin-it-Forward Award.

Salutatorian

• Justice McBee

Parents: Ryan McBee and Jorene McBee

Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in biochemistry; wants to become a disease researcher after receiving bachelor’s degree.

Achievements: State qualifier in UIL academics science; Walter B. Dossett Jr. Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Student Council president; Skills USA state competitor; participant of the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy program.

CHINA SPRING HIGH

Valedictorian

• Malori Brown

Parents: Joel and Miranda Brown

Plans: Attend West Virginia University Honors College as an NCAA rifle athlete, majoring in exercise physiology, and a minor in forensic investigative science.

Achievements: U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence scholarship finalist; National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalist; five-time National Junior Olympic qualifier for rifle; two-time Texas State Rifle Association three-position champion (2017, ’18).

Salutatorian

• Summer Emblem

Parents: Dr. Erik and Kari Emblem

Plans: Attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, majoring in life science; then attend medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon in the Army.

Achievements: Being accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Signing letter of intent to play basketball for Army; 2019 Wacoan magazine Star Student; named to Super Centex and All-Region basketball teams.

CRAWFORD HIGH

Valedictorian

• Maci Westerfeld

Parents: Cory and Shelley Westerfeld

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biology.

Achievements: Buddy Bostick Scholarship; Blake Barnes Citizenship Award; Aggie Moms Club Scholarship; Beta Club vice president; 2019 Wacoan magazine Star Student.

Salutatorian

• Jazmine Skye Salazar

Parents: Wendy and Efrain Salazar, Randi and Brandon Williams

Plans: Attend University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton to earn a degree in mathematics and become a college math professor.

Achievements: Four-year state qualifier in cross country; Outstanding Math Student; three-year academic UIL regional qualifier in number sense (twice), mathematics, accounting (twice) and calculator applications.

GHOLSON HIGH

Valedictorian

• Anthony Gunn

Parents: Mogull Gunn and Lisa Gunn

Plans: Join the United States Air Force.

Achievements: National Honor Society; Offensive MVP in basketball for District 25-1A; nominated to play in All-Star basketball game for District 25-1A; regional qualifier in UIL mathematics and number sense.

Salutatorian

• Kathrine Hayes

Parents: Robin and Jerry Westerfield

Plans: Attend McLennan Community College; wants to become a surgical technician.

Achievements: A/B Honor Roll all four years of high school; Top Student Award freshman year; varsity athletics and cheerleader; homecoming queen; prom queen.

LA VEGA HIGH

Valedictorian

• Keren Guadarrama

Parents: Kerena and Jose Guadarrama

Plans: Attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor or Tarleton State University and major in early education.

Achievements: National Honor Society president; Academic All-State soccer by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches this year, member of playoff team; band (four years) and drum major last fall; earned associate’s degree through La Vega Early College High School.

Salutatorian

• Gissel Guerrero

Parent: Dolores Guerrero

Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in psychology.

Achievements: Student Council (three years); National Honor Society member since 10th grade; earned associate’s degree through La Vega Early College High School and despite working part time.

LORENA HIGH

Valedictorian

• Alder Fulton

Parents: Joe and Hallie Fulton

Plans: Attend Michigan State University and study physics.

Achievements: Eagle Scout; National Honor Society; UIL Scholar Award; NASA High School Aerospace Scholar; Michigan State University Alumni Distinguished Scholarship.

Salutatorian

• Harmony Harper

Parent: Christina Harper

Plans: Attend Haverford College in Pennsylvania and study comparative literature and linguistics.

Achievements: QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship; Space Settlement Design Competition international qualifier; AP Scholar; UIL Scholar; perfect ACT score.

McGREGOR HIGH

Valedictorian

• Shae Anne Langenegger

Parents: Steve and Wendy Langenegger

Plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in public health with a focus in pre-med.

Achievements: National Honor Society treasurer; UIL academics in mathematics, calculator applications, spelling and vocabulary (regional qualifier sophomore and junior years), and cross-examination debate (advanced to state junior, senior years); Bulldog Pride Band; Central Texas Science and Engineering Fair (advanced to state senior year).

Salutatorian

• Tyler Finley

Parents: Tracy Fletcher and Trenton Finley

Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in pre-pharmacy.

Achievements: Class vice president (four years); National Honor Society president (senior year); UIL academics in number sense, computer applications, calculator applications, mathematicsematics, and spelling and vocabulary (advanced to state junior year); Bulldog Pride Band (multiple Solo & Ensemble medals, competed at state marching band twice).

