Teague Volunteer Fire Department added a new, large brush truck to its fleet thanks to a $198,000 Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance grant through the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“This brush truck will be beneficial to the department because it can fill several roles,” said Teague Fire Chief Jody Bodine. “It gives us another tool helping with faster knock-down of grass fires and a better defense for structure and vehicle fires. The sooner we can get a wet line down, the quicker the fire is extinguished.”
The truck will carry 500 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam. The foam is a fire retardant that increases the effectiveness of water and can help to quickly extinguish a fire and limit damage. It is also equipped with front bumper spray nozzles that are controlled from inside the cab.
Bodine said the four-wheel drive will be a great benefit when trying to reach fires on ranchlands and during floods when high-water rescue may be needed.
The volunteers received special training on the operation of the truck to help familiarize them with the vehicle and it has already been out on several response calls.
“The department is very thankful for the backing of the community, Freestone County and the county commissioner,” Bodine said. “The Texas A&M Forest Service grant and the help from the local supporters made this purchase achievable. It would be impossible for a lot of the volunteer fire departments to have up-to-date firefighting equipment without grant assistance and community support.”
Teague VFD has been operating since 1907 and is an all-volunteer department. Anyone wishing to join may go by the fire station at 400 Cedar St. or city hall during regular business hours.
The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is a cost-share program funded by Texas Legislature and administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The program provides funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.