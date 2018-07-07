The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association (WMRTA) presented two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors and a $500 grant to a Robinson Primary School teacher.
China Spring High School graduate Chase Hermes was one of the recipients. His mother, Cherish Hermes, is the special education director for China Spring ISD. His father is Andrew Hermes.
Chase’s grandfather was a middle school principal in Mexia and his late grandmother was a high school English teacher.
He will attend Texas A&M University and major in business administration.
Robinson High School graduate Hannah Voss also was presented a scholarship.
Both of her parents are educators in Robinson ISD. She is the daughter of Michael Voss and Cullen and Anne Marie Zellers.
She will attend Texas Tech University and major in sociology/criminology.
Brandy Cox of Robinson Primary School was given a $500 teacher grant. She will purchase an outdoor, weather-resistant chalkboard for the school’s green classroom.