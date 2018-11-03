Recital group

Performers pictured are (front row, from left), Maggie Lee of Troy, Kenyan Baker of Hewitt, Addi Baker of Hewitt, Josie Kirsten of Lorena, Joseph Watson of McGregor, James Coons of Woodway, Grayson Watson of McGregor, (second row) Kirra Baker of Hewitt, Isabella Evans of Woodway, Niko Kirsten of Lorena, Madison Coons of Woodway, Kenzie Hymer of Bruceville, (third row) Meredith Watson of McGregor, Stacy Duong of Hewitt, James Berger of Hewitt and Allanah Kuykendall of Mount Calm.

 Tabitha Hymer photo

After a tornado warning ended on Oct. 13, a large audience of retired teachers and others enjoyed a recital by students of Tabitha Hymer’s Piano and Violin Studio at Stilwell Retirement Center.

Only half of the scheduled performers were able to come, but 17 students attended to perform for the residents. Classical, popular, fiddle and piano duets were performed.

“The Theme from Symphony Number 5,” “Autumn Splendor” and “Midnight Rider” were the duets performed. Other pieces included “Arabesque,” “Russian Sailor Dance,” “Phantom of the Keys,” “Oats, Peas and Beans” and “Ferris Wheel.”

Tags

Recommended for you