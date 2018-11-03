After a tornado warning ended on Oct. 13, a large audience of retired teachers and others enjoyed a recital by students of Tabitha Hymer’s Piano and Violin Studio at Stilwell Retirement Center.
Only half of the scheduled performers were able to come, but 17 students attended to perform for the residents. Classical, popular, fiddle and piano duets were performed.
“The Theme from Symphony Number 5,” “Autumn Splendor” and “Midnight Rider” were the duets performed. Other pieces included “Arabesque,” “Russian Sailor Dance,” “Phantom of the Keys,” “Oats, Peas and Beans” and “Ferris Wheel.”