Stephen Rispoli, assistant dean of student affairs and pro bono programs at Baylor Law School, has been awarded the Pro Bono Coordinator of the Year Award by the State Bar of Texas, an honor presented to an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to the delivery of, and access to, legal services for the poor.
Rispoli received his award at the Bar Leaders Recognition Luncheon at the State Bar of Texas annual meeting on June 13.
“At a time when so many in our country are unable to afford quality legal services, we believe it is a key part of our mission at Baylor Law to educate our students about the importance of pro bono work,” Dean Brad Toben said. “We’re so proud of Stephen’s outstanding leadership in promoting Baylor Law’s mission of service and his tireless efforts to help lawyers understand the importance of using their legal talents to give back to their communities.”
Rispoli was an officer of the Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association for several years, including president this past year. Under Rispoli’s leadership, the WMCYLA launched the Pro Bono Challenge in 2015. The challenge provides all lawyers in McLennan County the ability to track hours easily online and keeps lawyers up to date with new and ongoing pro bono opportunities.
Rispoli also developed and coordinates the Baylor Law Pro Bono and Public Service Program. Since its inception, more than 325 law students have reported more than 10,000 hours of volunteer service over the summer months and during school breaks while enrolled full-time .
The pro bono work done by these students includes efforts in the Baylor Law veterans and immigration clinics, serving as Court Appointed Special Advocates, analyzing evidence that contributed to convictions through the Innocence Project, volunteering at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, and assisting with Baylor Law’s annual People’s Law School.
In 2016, Rispoli helped launch Legal Mapmaker, a series of workshops that prepares young lawyers to open their own law firms. He also serves on the State Bar of Texas Pro Bono Workgroup and serves as chair of the Pro Bono and Public Service section of the Association of American Law Schools.