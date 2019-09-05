St. Alban’s Episcopal Church staff members went nostalgic by recreating an iconic image after the city of Waco installed a crosswalk near their offices.
In response to the new crosswalk at the intersection of West Waco Drive and North 29th Street, the church staff recreated perhaps the most famous album cover in the history of music: The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.”
The St. Alban’s image, captured by photographer Rebekah Stille Hughes, shows the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman, rector; Stephanie Drum, director of children’s and youth ministry; the Rev. Neal McGowan, assistant rector; and Eugene Lavery, director of music, recreating the scene of the Beatles’ George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon, respectively.
The original photo was taken Aug. 8, 1969, by Iain Macmillan as the Beatles crossed the street outside of their Abbey Road studio.
Zimmerman said they put the photo on the church’s social media accounts, where it quickly became the most popular post of the year, reaching more than 3,000 people.
