James Sherwin, a member of the Robinson High School choir, performed with the Texas All-State Small School Mixed Choir in San Antonio on Feb. 16 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
The performance was part of the 2019 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. He was chosen for the honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region and area levels.
James is a student of David Guess and sings at Robinson High School under the direction of Margot Cook, who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, an organization headquartered in Austin with more than 19,000 members.
This was his first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. James is the son of Steve and Sharl Sherwin.