James “Matthew” Flippin, a Robinson High School senior and member of Boy Scout Troop 1311 in Robinson recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
He is the first Eagle Scout of the new troop. His Court of Honor ceremony for Eagle Scout will be on Tuesday.
Matthew received his Eagle rank in July. For his Eagle project Matthew designed and provided leadership for the construction of a brick-lined gravel walkway, with a stone fire pit, at the Point of Truth Church in Robinson. The walkway and fire pit area will serve the Point of Truth Church as an outdoor fellowship and gathering area.
As a Scout, he earned 39 merit badges and held troop leadership positions of scribe, den chief, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader, historian, Order of the Arrow troop representative and junior assistant scoutmaster.
Matthew is also a brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow and serves as the Teha-Lana Chapter first vice chief. In 2015 Matthew attended the 100th anniversary National Order of the Arrow Conference as a Longhorn Council OA contingent member.
Matthew is trained in wilderness first aid and has a CNA certification. Matthew holds a technician class ham (amateur) radio operator’s license. He also is a member of the Robinson High School Marching Band, where he plays the trombone.
Troop 1311 is led by Scoutmaster Paul Haberl, also of Robinson.
Matthew is the son of James and Dawn Flippin, of Robinson. Matthew is planning on attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University after graduation from high school with a goal of becoming an airline pilot.