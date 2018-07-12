A 2008 Robinson High School graduate is serving with a U.S. Navy strike fighter squadron, which flies one of the world’s most advanced warplanes.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Derrick Beckham is an aviation structural mechanic with the Fighting Redcocks of VFA-22, which operates out of Naval Air Station Lemoore in California.
A Navy aviation structural mechanic is responsible for fixing hydraulics, maintenance on the aircraft and troubleshooting any issues that arise.
“Growing up, I always looked at friends as family,” Beckham said. “In the Navy, looking at my squadron as family keeps the morale up. You always have someone to have your back if you are in need.”
Members of VFA-22 work with the F/A 18 Super Hornet, one of the most advanced aircraft in the world. The Super Hornet takes off from and lands on Navy aircraft carriers at sea and is capable of conducting air-to-air combat as well as striking targets on land. It is approximately 61 feet long, has a loaded weight of 51,000 pounds, and a maximum speed of 1,190 miles per hour.
Operating from sea aboard aircraft carriers, the Super Hornet gives the Navy the power to protect America’s interests anywhere, at any time. The versatile jet has the ability to destroy targets located hundreds of miles inland, without the need to get another country’s permission to operate within its borders.
“Strike Fighter Wing, U. S. Pacific Fleet, based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, is the heart of Naval Aviation,” said Capt. James S. Bates, deputy commodore, Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific. “The sailors assigned to SFWP always exceed expectations and produce amazing results through teamwork and dedication to their department, squadron, the U.S. Navy and their family.
“Naval aviation is a challenging occupation, but our sailors work day in and day out to provide fully mission capable aircraft and fully qualified aircrew to ensure leadership is able to answer national level tasking. I am humbled to be able to lead the sailors of SFWP and I am proud to call Lemoore my home.”
Beckham has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition, he said.
“My pawpaw was in the Air Force during Vietnam,” Beckham said. “What really influenced me to join was my brother, not a blood brother, but a brother. His stories were so inspirational that it made me want to join and do the same.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Beckham and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, providing the Navy the nation needs.
“The Navy supports my life perfectly,” Beckham said. “It’s very easy to keep it as a career. It is definitely a good career choice. I also really like the family values this squadron has. You don’t find the values that this squadron upholds everywhere.”