Three members of the McLennan County Republican Women recently received awards from the Texas Federation of Republican Women.
MCRW President Devvie Duke and members Vicky Kendig and Connie Stamps received the Tribute to Women award from TFRW at the Republican Party of Texas Convention in San Antonio in June.
The three were chosen for their support of the local club, work with community charitable organizations, fundraising and support of Republican candidates and officials.
McLennan County Republican Women was established in 1955 and has been in constant operation since that time. Members are active not only in politics but also in community charitable projects.