South Bosque Elementary pre-kindergartner Lehgend Brown tries to lift a Woodway Public Safety SWAT officer’s vest during a Red Ribbon Week event at the school. Local police departments, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety “swarmed” South Bosque Elementary — complete with a helicopter and drug dog — as part of Red Ribbon Week highlighting school safety and drug-free awareness. Midway ISD photo