The Rapoport Foundation has presented Meals on Wheels Waco with a $50,000 challenge grant in honor of Melody McDermitt upon her retirement after 38 years with the agency.
“Our trustees’ grant was based on the tremendous amount of love and support you and your team have made in our community,” said Tom Stanton, executive director of The Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation. “It has been a privilege to partner with your organization through the years.”
Stanton had received a copy of McDermitt’s end-of-the-year fundraising letter in which she expressed her desire to eliminate a wait list for elderly persons requesting meals. At the time she wrote the letter, MOW Waco had more than 70 individuals on the list because of lack of funding.
“We were absolutely exuberant,” McDermitt said about learning of the gift. Although the donation will not eliminate the wait list entirely, it will reduce it by half.
“It makes me so happy to know we can now go ahead and begin delivering meals to at least 30 more individuals.”
McDermitt has been with Meals on Wheels for 38 years, 36 years as executive director. She is retiring at the end of December. The agency’s new executive director is Debra King, a registered dietitian who has served for three years as director of nutrition at the agency.
Last year, MOW Waco delivered more than 207,000 meals to 1,700 clients and provided 17,720 trips through its transportation division.
Since its inception in 1986, the Rapoport Foundation has focused on its mission that can be summarized as “let’s help those who can’t help themselves.” The foundation has awarded more than $73 million in gifts and pledges in areas including arts and culture, education, health, community building and social services, and democracy and civic participation.
Online: mowwaco.org, rapoportfdn.org