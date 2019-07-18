Rapoport Academy honored four of its educators with one earning the district’s top award. Campus teachers of the year were selected by their peers through a nomination and voting process. Honorees are (from left) Clara Binder (Meyer High School), Jonathan Bruce (Quinn Middle School), Christy Lewis (Elementary 2nd-4th), and Laura Sawyer (Elementary PreK-1st). Bruce also was named the 2019 District Teacher of the Year and was honored (in photo above/below/left/right) by Rapoport Academy Superintendent Dr. Alexis Neumann.