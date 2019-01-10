Vanguard College Preparatory School senior Udi Ibarra received a full four-year scholarship to the University of Notre Dame through the 2018 QuestBridge National College Match program.
In December, QuestBridge announced the results of its 2018 college match, which connects high-achieving, low-income high school seniors with full scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. After receiving a record-high number of 16,248 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,507 finalists who were considered for the College Match Scholarship.
Of those finalists, 1,044 students hailing from 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were selected as this year’s College Match Scholarship Recipients.
College Match Scholarship recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with guaranteed, full four-year scholarships provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable.
QuestBridge’s 40 partners include liberal arts colleges such as Amherst, Pomona and Williams, and research universities such as Columbia, Duke, Rice, Stanford and Yale.
This was the 15th year of matching students through National College Match. Since 2003, the QuestBridge program has connected more than 6,000 students with full scholarships at colleges nationwide.
“This year we are excited to connect a record number of bright, high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds to our college partners. Thanks to our partners’ generosity, our QuestBridge applicants can dream big — knowing that their hard work will truly pay off, and they will not have to worry about the cost of attending these outstanding colleges and universities,” said Ana McCullough, CEO and co-founder of QuestBridge.
National College Match is a competitive process drawing applications from impressive students across the country. This year’s College Match Scholarship recipients had an average unweighted GPA of 3.93. On standardized testing, the middle 50 percent scored between 1360-1500 on the SAT and between 29-33 on the ACT.