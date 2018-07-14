David Myrick, a former U.S. Navy ensign, was at Waco Regional Airport. The Diamond D20 he had been hired to fly cross country awaited him.
Nestled into the semi-comfortable airport chairs, he completed his flight plan and, like so many restless travelers before him, when he finished his work, he began to stroll through the area to pass the time.
Recently graduated from Texas State Technical College, and already licensed as a private pilot, Myrick was on a journey. Both literally and figuratively.
After eight years in the Navy, he had returned home in 2015, pursuing a career in aviation. Myrick had numerous deployments, including Japan, Korea, the China Sea and the Persian Gulf.
But he had no idea that a significant part of his future in aviation would manifest itself that morning, let alone that it might do so via anything so routine as a banner ad.
“I was walking through the airport and saw this ad for A&M-Central Texas and the aviation program,” he said, admitting that he hadn’t known about the Killeen campus before that day.
His patient gaze was recognized by a young woman, seated right beneath the ad, who noticed his interest and began a conversation with him. She, too, was an A&M-Central Texas student.
“She was sitting right below the sign when it caught my eye and she started talking to me about the university,” he said.
Enrolling in the aviation management program in the summer of 2016, Myrick found his niche.
“Aviation was something I have loved my whole life,” he said. “This program was the answer to a prayer.”
By 2018, he had only a year to go before receiving his bachelor’s degree, so he took proactive steps to prepare himself for a full-time job search, uncertain about how long that might take.
He needn’t have worried.
Reaching out to Career and Professional Services at A&M-Central Texas, he spent time with Amanda Olson, career services coordinator, reviewing job opportunities, doing practice interviews, and getting coached about the job-search process.
In no time, they had identified a position with Frontier Airlines: an AOG Buyer (Aircraft On Ground Buyer), responsible for supporting maintenance with critical part requirements, sourcing aircraft parts and coordinating logistics.
He applied, completing the preliminary interview work online. Little did he know then, that in less than two weeks, he’d be hired.
“It was kind of unexpected and really quick,” Myrick, 33, said. “I applied on a Monday, and I was interviewed the following Monday after. I was offered the job the next day, and I was in Denver, reporting for work within the next 10 days.”
Angel Newhart, TSTC statewide aerospace department chair, remembers Myrick as a focused student.
“There are just students who come through and you can tell that they are self-motivated, disciplined and ready,” she said. “We’re thrilled for him.”
Pointing to the articulation agreement between TSTC and A&M-Central Texas which allows students to easily follow an outlined curriculum, Newhart noted that the vast majority of her graduates from the aviation program appreciate that they can take the next logical step to an undergraduate degree in aviation online.
“Our graduates get into a career very quickly, and the vast majority of them are focused on fulfilling flight-time requirements,” she added. “The partnership with A&M-Central Texas lets them know they can take their TSTC hours from here to there, but the cherry on the cake is the ability to complete the undergraduate degree completely online just like David Myrick did.”
Myrick said that his new bosses are already talking about moving him up within the next year.
“I believe that there are little things that happen to us in life — here and there — that we have to be brave enough to see and seize upon those moments. Mine was a banner ad and a fellow student who opened the door to my undergraduate degree.”