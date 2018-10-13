Members of the Heart of Texas Water Garden & Pond Society (HOTWGPS) donated $1,500 to the Lake Waco Wetlands with proceeds from the annual HOTWGPS Pond Tour.
Society President Jerry Coffee and treasurer Harv Peterson presented the check to wetlands representatives Nora Schell and Steve Junot.
Each year HOTWGPS members open their backyards to the public to visit and enjoy the water features, or as they are frequently referred to, “backyard paradises.”
The membership is made up of folks from different backgrounds who have a common interest in the care and feeding of fish and aquatic plants, and learning more about them.
Members love to give visitors “the grand tour” and answer questions about their ponds, which range in size from just a few gallons to several thousand gallons.
HOTWGPS members believe the Lake Waco Wetlands resemble their water features in that it is home to fish and aquatic plants, and serves as a habitat to many forms of wildlife.
The society supports the Lake Waco Wetlands and its mission to educate area residents of water and the many benefits of what goes on in and around the area.