A kickoff event is for Operation Christmas Child will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave.
The organization will be celebrating 25 years of the ministry as well as reaching more than 250,000 children worldwide with the Gospel from the Heart of Texas Area.
McGregor resident and area coordinator Debbie Quarles will talk about her trip to see the ministry firsthand in Cameroon, Africa. This event is free and open to the public.
The Heart of Texas Area includes five and a half counties (McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Hamilton, Limestone and half of Coryell).
National collection dates are Nov. 12-19. There are nine drop-off locations — Hamilton, Gatesville, McGregor, Clifton, Hillsboro, Robinson, Mexia and Riesel, as well as the central drop-off location at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, where all the boxes are loaded on to more than four semis throughout collection week.
For more information, go to samaritanspurse.org.