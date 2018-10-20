Operation Christmas Child celebrated 25 years of its ministry and its service to children worldwide at an Oct. 14 event in the chapel of Waco’s Highland Baptist Church.
McGregor resident and area coordinator Debbie Quarles spoke about her trip to see the ministry firsthand in Cameroon, Africa. She also recognized local efforts.
Operation Christmas Child in the Heart of Texas Area (comprising five and a half counties: McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Hamilton, Limestone and half of Coryell) has reached more than 250,000 children worldwide.
This year’s goal is 25,000 gift-filled shoeboxes. The national collection dates are Nov. 12-19.
Dropoff locations are in Hamilton, Gatesville, McGregor, Clifton, Hillsboro, Robinson, Mexia and Riesel, as well as the central dropoff site at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple Ave. in Waco, where all the boxes are loaded on more than four semi trucks throughout collection week.
For more information and to find dropoff sites in your area, go to samaritanspurse.org.
(Note: Due to an editing error, Page 1C of Friday’s newspaper incorrectly said the event was today.)