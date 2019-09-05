A 2000 Waco High School graduate supports the training of naval aviation personnel and air operations.
Petty Officer 1st Class Ebony Griner is an electronics technician serving at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
A Navy electronics technician is responsible for maintenance operations for military and civilian technicians that includes radio communications, radars and weather equipment.
Griner credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons she learned growing up in Waco.
“My parents and teachers taught me a great work ethic and if you hold true to your morals, your integrity will show through,” Griner said.
The flight training program is approximately 18 months, due to the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. Training Air Wing 4 produces approximately 600 newly qualified aviators each year.
“The mission of Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, Texas, is to provide the best possible service and facilities to our customers with pride,” said Fifi Kieschnick, public affairs officer of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.
Griner plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of national defense strategy, according to Navy leaders.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Griner is most proud of receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for saving the life of a civilian contractor.
“When I realized all the training I had learned previously paid off, I was able to stay calm and when I found out that he was OK, it melted my heart,” Griner said.
Serving in the Navy is continuing a tradition of military service for Griner, who has ties with family members who have previously served.
“My great-grandmother was in the woman’s auxiliary force and my dad and two uncles served in the Army,” Griner said. “They are all heroes of mine and I look up to them. I am honored to carry on the family torch serving our country.”
Griner said that she and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes.
“I’m able to teach, learn and grow with a diverse group of people in the Navy,” Griner said. “It gives me a sense of fulfillment in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.