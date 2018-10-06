Four seniors at Vanguard College Preparatory School received recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Ria Goyal, daughter of Vibha Goyal, was named a Semifinalist. Ria is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Teen Leadership Waco.
Trevor Hickok, son of Ray and Lana Hickok, was named a Commended Scholar. Trevor is a member of the National Honor Society, One-Act Play and is a campus technology assistant.
Waylon Smith, son of John and Alisa Smith, was named a Commended Scholar. Waylon is a member of One-Act Play, robotics and boxing.
Uriel Ibarra, son of Artemio and Maria Ibarra, was named a National Hispanic Scholar. Uriel is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and runs cross country and plays basketball.
For the past 10 years, Vanguard College Preparatory School has had 48 students recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program. Vanguard has averaged one out of every nine students being nationally recognized at the Commended Level or higher.
“We are very proud of this year’s four outstanding students,” said Bill Borg, head of school.
More than 1.6 million students took the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Of the 1.6 million, some 50,000 (3 percent) students with the highest PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index scores qualify for recognition. More than two-thirds receive letters of commendation while the other third are notified that they qualified as Semifinalists.