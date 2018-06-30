Thirty-five students of Tabitha Hymer’s Piano and Violin Studio performed for an audience of Regent Care residents and other visitors recently.
Most of the students dressed in a fun costume to match the piece of music they chose to play. A large variety of piano and violin pieces were played such as “Song of Storms” from “The Legend of Zelda,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Firefly,” “Tiger On My Bed,” “James Bond Theme,” “The Star- Spangled Banner,” “Days in the Sun” and “Music Box Dancer.”
A sibling group played a duet “Watching the Stars.”
Superior certificates and 10 gold cups were given to those who earned them in the National Federation of Music Clubs Festival earlier in the year. Everyone received a reward of some type.