A large crowd of Stilwell Retirement residents and family members enjoyed two piano and violin recitals by the students of Tabitha Hymer this spring.
The students played pieces by American composers to help prepare for National Federation of Music Clubs festival competition in March. All of the students received at least one superior rating this year.
Each student is working toward earning enough points to receive national trophies. Students who earn a superior rating also can play at the state level in San Marcos at Texas State University on May 18.
Piano pieces included “In a Bonsai Garden,” “Power Drive,” “Rainbow Prelude,” “Meerkat Capers” and “The Mermaid and the Sea.”
Violin and fiddle solos included a Bach “Musette,” “Allegro,” “Boil ’Em Down Cabbage” and “Angelina Baker.”