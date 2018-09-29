Spirit Bells’ founder and former director Barbara Lewandowski, had the unique opportunity to enter a contest to have the bells refurbished and polished by “The Bellman,” a man who is a noted bell repairman. The group won the contest and the bells were taken to his shop near Fredericksburg during the summer and were returned in August. Members (from left) Barbara Lewandowski, Gloria Arnold, Lisa Sheehy, Sharon Wendt, Bobby Wendt and Barbara Roberts show off the freshly polished handbells.
