The small congregation at Moody's Willow Grove Baptist Church began the week heartbroken as members worked alongside volunteers to clean up the mayhem that vandals left behind Sunday.
The widespread damage included splattered paint, scattered sugar and chocolate syrup drizzles at the rural Bell County church that has stood 129 years.
The vandals hit the church after its Sunday services, Pastor Steve Desjardins said. Aching from seeing the defacement less than 12 hours after their Sunday service, Desjardins said he was saddened to see the church that serves a small, "close-knit" community vandalized.
"We had church here on Sunday morning and I got a phone call from someone with the church, telling me the police were headed out because someone around the area saw people coming from the building," Desjardins said. "Some parts are worse than others, but the entire building has been damaged."
Furniture in the fellowship hall was turned over, art supplies were used to deface the sanctuary, hallways, classrooms and walls throughout the building. Food items were taken from the kitchen and used to soil carpet, walls and other furniture from inside.
"It's a lot of paint, different substances have been sprayed around on the pews, walls, floors, carpet and a lot of stuff turned over," said Desjardins, who has been pastor for two years.
The church is not to be confused with Willow Grove Baptist Church in Speegleville, 20 miles away, a historically black church that was also vandalized in August 2017.
Desjardins said his congregation ranges between 10 to 20 people every Sunday with about five children who attend Sunday school.
"We consider ourselves a close-knit community and believers that consider us family," he said.
He said the church building is often left unlocked, allowing congregants to visit any time they feel the need.
On Monday, fellow local pastors and volunteers met with Desjardins at the church, eager to help and give back to the church in its time of need.
"We heard they had a need and we wanted to come to see what we could do to help," said Ron Husk, a local pastor and congregation member of The Well, an interdenominational Christian church in Moody. "As violent as it looks, they didn't go on a string of tearing the walls out, breaking doors off or tearing out anything."
The windows and doors around the church were untouched, and entertainment equipment in the church was not damaged. Larry Henry, Willow Grove Baptist Church's pastor from 2008 to 2014, said he retired, but comes to church services often to visit with old friends.
"I was here yesterday in service and everything was just normal," Henry said. ""This is very sad to see everything torn up like this."
Fellow pastors from the Well went through the church, cleaning up debris from around the fellowship hall and sanctuary. A misguided squirrel got into the sanctuary about six months ago, but the damage the squirrel did was far less than Sunday's vandalism, the pastors joked.
"Those who did this really need help, so I want the very best for them," Desjardins said. "We can all make really bad choices and make mistakes, but hopefully this will be a turning point and they will begin to move in the right direction."