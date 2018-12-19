The Moody Lady Bearcats basketball team loves to play basketball, but its members also love to help and minister to others.
Coach Jan Forrest’s players choose a deserving family each year and celebrate the meaning of Christmas with them by the giving of gifts.
Members of the varsity team are Canyon Hughes, Alli Lantz, Jaylah Good, Liz Perkins, Esme Navarro, Tanna Pruett, Hannah Welch, Cheyanne Driver and Colbi Goodwin.
Junior varsity players are Darian Rogers, Alicia Cortez, Mackenzie Olson, Alisha Frost, Aurora Borden, Ania Belvin, Halee Layne and Leila Schwake.
Managers are Nayely Chavarria, Tayla Moore and Haylee Rogers.