Hundreds marched Monday across the Suspension Bridge in what has become a three-decade tradition, with blacks and whites, civil rights veterans and fresh-faced students shivering together in the chilly wind.
But while this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day march paid tribute to the struggles of the past, the spotlight was on the new generation of African-American leaders.
Waco City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield, County Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller, both elected in 2018, spoke of the need to forge ahead without forgetting the struggles of the civil rights era.
“It’s our turn to keep the momentum going, to be leaders of unity and strategic planning,” Barefield said as the crowd huddled around the memorial at Martin Luther King Jr.Park. “By no means have we overcome, but we will get there. And we will get there together. When you get tired and worn out, remember that this man gave his life so you could continue to do these things.”
Barefield, 43, daughter of late civil rights activist and Waco Mayor Mae Jackson, was elected last May as the first District 1 council member born after the era of segregation.
Chisholm-Miller was elected last fall to succeed her former boss, longtime Commissioner Lester Gibson, who had served at the post 28 years and started Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony tradition in Waco.
In a speech, she invoked the struggles of the civil rights era, including the violent beating of protesters on a bridge in Selma in 1965, when she was a young girl.
“Walking here today I thought about the Pettus Bridge, and the struggle and sacrifice of those who came before us so we could walk across the Suspension Bridge this morning,” she said. “It’s important we make sure we pass down the story. If we don’t pass it on to our children, it will die with us.”
Alice Pollard, a community leader of that older generation, used her speech to call Waco Independent School District Superintendent up to the front.
“We need to support this man,” she said, as he towered over her. “He’s doing an awesome job.”
She challenged the crowd to volunteer in Waco schools.
“Our babies need help,” she said. “It’s a challenge, but we can do this.”
Malik Lee, a Rapoport Academy eight-grader, delivered King’s iconic “I Have A Dream” speech in its entirety, his voice rising with each repetition of the famous phrase.
Malik, son of Izegbe and James Lee, has been reciting the speech at public events for years, and he said it gives him inspiration to work for a better world.
“I want America to be greater than it is right now,” he said in an interview. “We’re good, but not great.”
Malik said he plans to be a politician some day, following in the steps of his father, a justice of the peace; and his grandfather, Lester Gibson.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances continued through the day with volunteer activities and culminated with a candlelight vigil on the Suspension Bridge with music, dance and speeches.