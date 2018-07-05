Mississippi College student Emily Bailey, of Waco, was presented with the P. I. Lipsey Jr. Award, given to the most outstanding student in European History chosen by the local chapter of Phi Alpha Theta.
Mississippi College, which is in Clinton, Mississippi, held its annual Honors Convocation to recognize students academic and service achievements within the university and community.
Hosted by First Baptist Church Clinton, students, parents and faculty were in attendance to honor the selected students during the university’s chapel service.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 5,100 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state and America’s second oldest Baptist college.