The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently awarded five educational scholarships.
Four Freedom Is Not Free scholarships were awarded at the chapter’s monthly dinner meeting at Ridgewood Country Club on July 18. The fifth scholarship was the Gen. Harry A. Goodall Educational Scholarship.
Recipients of the Freedom Is Not Free Scholarships were MichaelAnne Roach, $1,000; Adrianna Schlaefer, $1,000; Noah Gonzales, $2,000; and Ty Hale, $3,000. Baylee McGuire was awarded the Gen. Harry A. Goodall Educational Scholarship in the amount of $4,000.
Roach is from Belton and will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in biochemistry and genetics.
Schlaefer is from Temple and will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in communications.
Gonzales is from Copperas Cove and will be attending the University of Texas at Dallas, majoring in computer science with a specialization in cybersecurity and quantum computing.
Hale is from Groesbeck and will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in the pre-medical program and eventually going to medical school to become a cardiologist.
McGuire is from Harker Heights and will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in pediatric occupational therapy.