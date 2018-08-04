The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America awarded four educational scholarships recently.
Three “Freedom Is Not Free” educational scholarships were awarded at the chapter’s monthly dinner meeting at the Ridgewood Country Club on July 19. The fourth scholarship was the General Harry A. Goodall Educational Scholarship.
Recipients of the “Freedom Is Not Free” scholarships were Emmaline Frances Guillory, $1,000; Anna Christena Sweeney, $1,500; and Macey Renee Malcik, $2,000. Jackson Kyle Justus was awarded the $2,500 Goodall scholarship.
Guillory is from Clifton and will be attending Worldview at the Abbey in Canon City, Colorado, and thereafter at Trinity International University in Chicago, majoring in criminal justice.
Sweeney is from Gatesville and is attending Texas State University, majoring in political science and forensic psychology.
Malcik is from Temple and will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in nutritional science.
Justus is from Whitney and will be attending Victoria College, majoring in computer science.