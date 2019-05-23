The Mighty Trojan Band hit all the right notes at the Class 5A UIL Region 8 concert and sight-reading contests at Copperas Cove High School.
Its performances earned Division I (superior) ratings in both categories of the competition. As a result, the Mighty Trojan Band returned home with the UIL Sweepstakes Award and a place in the University High School record books.
The coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award is the highest honor a concert band can receive at a UIL contest. It is reserved for performances that receive an averaged score of Division I (superior) ratings for the UIL concert performance (music the band prepares ahead of time) as well as the UIL sight-reading performance (unrehearsed music that is new to the students).
Bands are rated by a three-judge panel that uses a standard of excellence to rate the performances with consideration given for consistency, technique and musicianship.
Over the years, the Mighty Trojan Band has received Division I (superior) ratings for past performances but has never before returned with a sweepstakes award. This past fall the band earned a Division I (superior) rating for its performance at the 5A UIL Region 8 Marching Contest, making 2018-19 an exceptional school year.
University High School Mighty Trojan Band members recognized are: Samantha Almendarez, Fatima Barragan, Jesus Barragan, Sebastian Barragan, Jose Briceno, Karla Castro, Nubia Cepeda, Pete Cervantez, Logan Collins, Azariel Estupinan, Noah Flores, Donato (Adrian) Garcia-Sanchez, Victor Garcia-Sosa, Janna Guardiola, Martin Hernandez, Agustin Jaimes, Martha Loa, Jose Lopez, Joshue Lopez, Julio Lopez, Layla Lopez, Ivan Lorenzo, Giovani Luna, Jonessa Martinez, Sierra Martinez, Jonathan Mendoza, Sofia Navarro, Galilea Olguin, Sebastian Olvera, Willie Padilla, Carlos Perez, Esau Perez, Noah Perez, Linda Perez-Zamago, Yomayra Ponce, Felipe Ramirez, Elias Ramos-Partida, Abilene Rios, Julian Rodriguez, Elsa Romero, Ismael Romero, Jasmine Romero, Juana Rubio, Jonathan Saldana, Yokho Sarricolea, Amani Suarez, Daniella Suarez, Steven Thompson Jr., Hunter Torres, Sara Torres, Alejandro Vasquez and Christopher Vielma.
The University High School director of bands is Archie Lee Hatten IV. Assistant band directors are Justin Lindsay and Arthur Torres.