Midway High School teacher Susan Jones was recognized by Project Lead The Way as the PLTW Computer Science Teacher of the Year, which is the highest recognition for PLTW computer science educators.
PLTW President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Vince Bertram presented the award in front of nearly 1,000 attendees, including teachers from across the United States, at PLTW’s national conference in Indianapolis.
“Mrs. Jones’ work with PLTW over the last four years has afforded her the opportunity to network with teachers and leaders from Texas and across the country, and exemplifies her dedication to impacting students in an exponential way,” said Ashley Canuteson, Midway ISD director of College and Career Readiness. “We may not be able to measure the full impact her influence will have on our future, but we are confident today that she is making an incredible difference in the lives of kids.”
The award is based on merit and is a reflection of Jones’ strong alignment to PLTW’s mission; exceptional commitment to students; school leadership; and meaningful involvement in PLTW curriculum, assessment and professional development.
“Susan Jones has helped create a strand of classes that simply did not exist at Midway High School,” said Principal Alison Smith. “She stepped out of her comfort zone and piloted classes for PLTW, not knowing that they would catch like wildfire.
“Susan has a passion for students and a motivation to assist our students in thinking progressively in this technological world.”