It’s been quite a month for Susan Jones, debate and computer science teacher at Midway High School.
Jones, who has worked at Midway since 2011, was announced as a national-level educator in both computer science and debate in the span of a month.
Project Lead The Way (PLTW) recognized Jones, alongside 39 exemplary teachers, at its national conference recently for efforts to empower and inspire students.
PLTW Outstanding Teachers are selected through a competitive nomination and selection process for their focus on empowering students to thrive in this evolving world.
“Susan’s dedication is evident,” said Midway High School Principal Alison Smith. “She spends more time with students than any other teacher in the building. She has filled a void in computer science instruction at MHS, starting the program and the endorsement pathway.”
PLTW Summit, sponsored by Chevron, is the premier gathering for the PLTW network of individuals dedicated to preparing students with the in-demand knowledge and transportable skills they need to succeed in college and careers.
Approximately 11,500 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs.
At the end of September, Jones also received notice from the National Speech & Debate Association that she had earned the Donus D. Roberts Quad Ruby Award.
This award is given to coaches who attain their 1,000th coaching point through NSDA. Every coaching point represents dedication through active involvement in the development of student members and will impact their academic, professional and personal success for the rest of their lives.
While some teams are large and collect points through quantity of students, Midway’s small team has competed and placed high in the national debate tournament several years consecutively to reach the 1,000-point threshold.