Four Midway High School students earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36 in 2018.
Juniors Matthew Stamey, son of Anndrea and James Stamey, and Amilia Warkentine, daughter of Angie and Brian Warkentine, achieved their perfect scores in the recent December test administration.
Last school year, current seniors Haeun Moon, daughter of Sojung Kim and Sungho Moon, and Gawon Jo, daughter of Hwasun and Jangho Jo, mastered the test. Moon and Jo are also National Merit Semifinalists for SAT achievement.
“The accomplishments of these students are impressive,” said Midway High School principal Alison Smith. “All the more so when taking into account their many talents beyond test-taking. Among these four, their involvement ranges from varsity tennis and choir, to UIL academics, to a state-recognized artist, to an international talent in violin … and they all manage active schedules alongside Advanced Placement classes.”
Only around two-tenths of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
In a letter to students recognizing this achievement, ACT CEO Marten Roorda wrote, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. Your exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of your readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas. ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.