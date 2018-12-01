Autumn Stump, of Woodway, is one of the three students statewide selected for a winning submission for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Drive Clean Texas campaign’s first Live & Breathe Texas Kids Poster Contest.
Sponsored by the Automotive Service Association, in conjunction with its affiliate, ASA-Texas, and Advance Auto Parts, the contest was open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students statewide.
Students were asked to submit a poster that encourages Texas drivers to “do your part” to help keep emissions out of beautiful Texas skies. Posters also could show how Texans live and breathe Texas air.
Autumn, a 14-year-old freshman at Midway High School, was chosen. along with Damajeon Neal, 13, of Texarkana, and Gloria Liu, 8, of Cross Roads.
One winner was selected from each of three age groups: kindergarten through fifth grade, grades six through eight and grades nine through 12. The winning posters will be displayed in all ASA-Texas member shops and Advance Auto Parts stores in the state during May 2019.
Autumn is the daughter of Jennifer and Scott Chapman. Grandparents are Robin (“Mimi”) and the late Don (“Grampy”) Rohr, and Becky and Dean Stump.
Autumn said the design for her poster was a collaboration between her late “Grampy,” who died in October, and herself.
She said she at first didn’t want to enter the contest because she is modest about her drawings and didn’t think she would win.
“My Mimi told me that I could win if I entered, so I decided to do it,” she said. “When I first started working on the poster I sat for a while just thinking. I ended up going and asking my Grampy for ideas and it came together from there.”
At Midway High, Autumn is in art class, plays soccer and is in AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination), a college readiness program designed to increase schoolwide learning and performance.
Winners were recognized at the annual conference luncheon of ASA-Texas on Nov. 17 at the Hilton Downtown Fort Worth. Each winner received a framed copy of their poster and $500. The prizes were provided by Advance Auto Parts.
To learn more about Drive Clean Texas, visit drivecleantexas.org.