Zoe Zadnik, a rising eighth-grader at Midway Middle School, joined outstanding middle school students from across the nation in a special academic and career-oriented development experience in Dallas.
Explore STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Zoe was nominated to attend the forum by Cameron Tippie, one of her seventh-grade teachers at Midway Middle School. Zoe participated in hands-on-medicine wound care and hemorrhaging that was created in collaboration with Stanford Medicine.
She also learned how to properly document a crime scene, created CAD engineering diagrams, and met former astronaut and International Space Station commander Dr. Leroy Chiao, who presented an academic lecture on space exploration.
As part of the program, Zoe developed a space helmet that can help prevent injuries in space and track vitals and alert others in the event of an emergency. She also created a health and wellness plan in order to survive on Mars.
Zoe is a member of AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and the Junior National Honor Society at Midway.
Her parents are Eric and Kendra Anderson-Zadnik. Grandparents are Ron and Keitha Anderson and Maryann Zadnik and the late Andrew Zadnik.