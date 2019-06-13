Illimitable.
The word, whose synonym is “measureless,” was the first word that appeared on the state spelling and vocabulary test for Midway High School’s Anna Turner, who was crowned state champion.
She captured first individually while her team, which consisted of her brother, Jacob Turner, and Rafia Arshad, placed fourth.
“Winning state was one of the most rewarding moments of my high school experience,” Anna Turner said.
They were three of the four Midway High students who advanced to the state UIL academic contests in Austin May 3-4.
“I’m really proud that our team placed fourth, but I believe that the fact that we even went to state is an accomplishment in itself,” Arshad said.
Their win made Midway history, as it was the first spelling and vocabulary team to advance to the highest level of competition.
“I’m just absolutely thrilled,” their coach, Betsy Berry, said. “When I saw that Anna was going to win, I just was bursting with pride, and I had tears in my eyes. She was so close to going to state in her freshman and junior year, and she has been in spelling since elementary school, with the Scripps-Howard spelling contest.”
Kendall Lowe won first place at regionals in journalism editorial writing to advance to the state contest. However, she didn’t place at state.
Spelling is a difficult competition. There are 1,500 words and definitions to memorize for the invitational contests. By the time a student gets to district, regionals and state, there are 20 off-list words. There is no way to prepare for the off-list words, aside from studying every spelling list you can get your hands on, and a dictionary.
“Going to UIL academic state meet in Austin and being able to compete alongside my sister and our new friend on the spelling team was one of my coolest high school experiences,” Jacob said. “It was a special moment to see our hard work pay off.”
(Editor’s note: Information and quotations were pulled from a story written by Sabrina Zheng for the Panther Post, Midway’s student newspaper).