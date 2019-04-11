Sarah Khoury, a seventh-grader from Midway Middle School, is the 2019 champion of the Central Texas Spelling Bee.
She took top honors in the bee held March 22 in the field of 28 participants. The winning word was “financial.”
Runner-up is Mia Gulley, a seventh-grader from Eagle Christian Academy.
Placing third was Vihaan Sibal, a fourth-grader from South Bosque Elementary. Vihaan won the regional bee last year.
Khoury qualifies for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, May 27-30.
Rounding out the top five were Gaby Gonzalez, a sixth-grader from Woodgate Intermediate School, who took fourth, and Kate Hagins, a sixth-grader from River Valley Intermediate School, who placed fifth.
The Central Texas Spelling Bee is open to all schools in McLennan and Coryell counties. Early enrollment for the 2020 bee begins May 1 at spellingbee.com, and continues into the fall semester. For more information, email centraltxspellingbee@yahoo.com.