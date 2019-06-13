Eleven Midway Middle School seventh-graders have been recognized in the Duke Talent Identification Program.
Duke TIP students are selected nationwide each year based on their high-level performances on grade-level standardized test scores, and only those who score at or above the 95th percentile qualify for the honor.
TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search seeks to measure the students not just against their like-aged peers, but high schoolers who have taken the SAT. These scholars are (front row, from left) Sawyer Haynes, Cole Baldwin, Wyatt Thaller, Daniel Kang, Cameron Johnson, Jackson Baird, (top row) Oliver Hanchey, Seth Blackwelder, Meredith Downs, Mabry Warren and Cadence McCreery.