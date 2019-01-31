Midway Middle School has been designated as a Texas School to Watch by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as part of a national recognition program.
Midway Middle joins approximately 30 other campuses across Texas with this distinction.
The campus will be recognized in Austin at the Making Middle School Matter Symposium hosted by TASSP on March 3-5. It will be recognized nationally with other Schools to Watch from across the country in Washington, D.C., at the National Forum’s National Schools to Watch Conference, June 27-29.
According to a news release, state leaders selected the school for its academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure and processes.
Billy Pringle, state director for Schools to Watch in Texas and TASSP associate executive director for Middle-Level Services, congratulated principal Dr. Herb Cox and his staff, students and parents for being a campus that does great things for all students.
“This school has demonstrated that a high-performing middle school is a place that focuses on academic growth and achievement,” Pringle said.
The Schools to Watch selection process is based on a written application that requires schools to show how they meet criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. Schools that appeared to meet the criteria were then visited by state teams, which observed classrooms, interviewed administrators, teachers, students and parents, and looked at achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons and student work.
Schools are recognized for a three-year period, and at the end of three years, they must demonstrate progress on specific goals in order to be re-designated. Unlike the Blue Ribbon recognition program, the Schools to Watch program requires schools not to just identify strengths, but also to focus on areas of continuous improvement; thus, the three-year re-designation.
Launched in 1999, Schools to Watch began as a national program to identify middle-grade schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding 37 research-based criteria developed by the National Forum. The forum developed a website, middlegradesforum.org, that features online tours of schools, as well as information about selection criteria used in the recognition program.