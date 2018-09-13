April Harris, assistant principal of Midway Middle School in Hewitt, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as a Region 12 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.
TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 12 winner, Harris is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.
A four-year assistant principal, Harris has been a member of the leadership team at Midway Middle School since 2017. She attended McLennan Community College and received an Associate of Arts and Associate of Science. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree at Tarleton University.
She also attended Lamar University, where she was awarded a Master of Education in educational technology and leadership.
She graduated with summa cum laude honors, was awarded Best of the Tech New Coach of the Year, and District Employee of the Year with the Instructional Technology Team.
“I am humbly honored to receive such a highly esteemed award,” she said. “Working at Midway ISD has provided me the opportunity to work alongside people devoted to a servant attitude and willing to support everyone in their path to achieving excellence.
“I accredit my accomplishments to great leaders that I have had the privilege of serving and learning alongside, as well as our outstanding teachers and students. They make every day a day to work harder than the last to make our campus great.”
Each of the region winners will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner on June 11, 2019, at the Hilton Austin Downtown Hotel.