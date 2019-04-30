Midway High School students Kendall Lowe and Annaliese Rose won first place with their entry in the National Federation of Press Women Texas’ 2019 High School Journalism Contest.
Their artwork and page about spending claimed the top honor in the graphics/photo illustration category and the single-page layout category.
The entries advance to the national contest held in May.
Midway students earned 27 honors for writing, design and photography in this statewide contest for high school journalism students.
The contest includes student work created from February 2018 to February 2019, so some winners are Midway High graduates.
In addition to Lowe and Rose, other places went to:
Second place — Georgia Hamby and Pedro Salinas for KMBT News at 6 in the best newscast category; Adia West. “Swim” page in the single‐page layout category; Annie Dunn and Adia West, “Fish Story” in the single‐page layout category; Marshal Tompkins, sports graphic in the graphics/photo illustration category; Adia West, “Stan Lee” in the cartooning category and for “Swim Story” in the sports writing category; Gracie Davis, “Zoo Debate” in the opinion writing category.
Third place — Georgie Holland for “Orchestra Story” in the yearbook copywriting category; Jenesis Moore, “Art Class” spread in the yearbook layout category; Shannon Moore and Jessica Haner, “Math” spread in the yearbook layout category; Brooke Ameny, Kristina Bonner, Jed Doyle and Anna Johnston, KMBT newscast in the best newscast category; Sabrina Zheng, “Theatre” page in the single‐page layout category; Hayoung Park, “March for Change” cover in the graphics/photo illustration category; Adia West, “Kneeling Protests” in the graphics/photo illustration category; Lexi Richardson, swim action photo in the sports photography category; and Hayoung Park, “Dear Freshmen Me” in the opinion writing category.
Midway High School journalism students produce a 220‐page all-color yearbook each year and a monthly student newspaper called The Panther Post.
Broadcast students produce daily video announcements almost every day of school. Students film and edit their own work.
All three programs have consistently placed in local, state and national contests.