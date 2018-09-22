Midway ISD selected 10 media representatives to the 2018 Media Honor Roll, a program sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards.
The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools.
Honorees were acknowledged at Tuesday’s school board meeting (comments that follow are from Midway):
ESPN 1660’s David Smoak, aka Smoaky, dedicates tremendous time, effort and energy into Midway Athletics by making himself knowledgeable of not only the sports, but of our specific players and coaches. His coverage treats student-athletes as professionals, which prepares and exposes the students to collegiate level athletics.
KCEN Sports Director Nick Canizales is always on the run capturing every angle of most every sport for Central Texas teams. His endless energy highlighting the prowess of players gives great exposure for college hopefuls.
KWKT Fox 44’s Christina Bauert is always professional in addressing difficult topics with empathy and tact. She takes her role seriously, but with an amiable approach that puts students at ease.
As a parent, KWTX-TV Channel 10’s anchor Julie Hays has a unique understanding of the partnership that a news station and school district can have to distribute timely and pertinent information about our schools to parents. Julie has a special knack for finding and telling uplifting stories for her Tell Me Something Good segment that has truly impacted the morale of our students and staff.
KXXV News Channel 25 Anchor Ann Harder not only covers school-related stories professionally and ethically, but she gives of herself as well. She is an avid volunteer for school events and programs, and has served annually as emcee for the Midway Education Foundation’s Showcase of Stars.
KXXV Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines has graciously volunteered his insight for weather occurrences that affect school closures. He was even instrumental in calming fears for South Bosque Elementary parents when smoke set off fire alarms, but he reported live from the scene showing the calm, organized situation.
Waco Tribune-Herald Sports Editor Brice Cherry is excellent at highlighting personal stories of student-athletes with clever writing to engage fans. The Trib’s High School Notebook section often provides the only local coverage of non-mainstream sports.
Ken Sury, editor of Waco Today and the Trib’s NeighborPlus section, provides a highly sought-after forum for local schools to share positive recognition stories and awards. Despite an onslaught of submissions from Central Texas, Midway ISD is grateful for consistent placement and Ken’s attention to details that matter to the students’ families.
Two reporters left our area after Midway’s nominations were made to TASB. Special thanks to KCEN’s Stephen Adams and the Waco Tribune-Herald’s education reporter Shelly Conlon.