Midway High School will have its homecoming ceremony during halftime of Friday’s game with Copperas Cove at Panther Stadium. Making up this year’s homecoming court are (from left) Taylor Vasek, Maddie Castilleja, Makayla Parker, Shelby Saul, Morgan Thielepape, Mattie Etheredge, Sydney Moehnke, Caroline Kolinek, Sydney Hulme, Rahya Gupta, Hannah Oubre, Jayci Edwards and Maci Meador.