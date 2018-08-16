Corie Depue, a 2014 graduate of Midway High School and a performance studies and agricultural communications and journalism double major at Texas A&M University, had a summer internship in Washington, D.C.
Depue was part of the office of U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions.
She was one of 11 students selected for a policy internship through the Agricultural and Natural Resources Policy (ANRP) Internship Program at Texas A&M University. Her duties included monitoring legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, and preparing reports for senior staff members.
She is the daughter of Bert and Sam Depue.
To even be considered for a D.C. internship, students must be in the top of their class academically and are required to include letters of recommendation from professionals and professors to demonstrate that he or she is dependable, responsible, and displays exceptional work ethic both inside and outside of the classroom.
Once those hurdles are overcome then the student must navigate a series of panel interviews with eight to 12 policy experts and congressional staffers.
The students had a 10-week internship in which they participated in professional activities, such as attending hearings and briefings, researched agricultural policy issues, drafted policy briefs, and sat in on congressional meetings.